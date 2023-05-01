BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3058a - Countries Are Now Being Downgraded, States Begin To Protect Themselves News
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
99 views • 05/01/2023

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3058a - April 30, 2023

Countries Are Now Being Downgraded, States Begin To Protect Themselves News
The [WEF] is pushing very hard with the great reset and the green new deal, they have now accelerated their plan, the people are now pushing back on their plan. Countries are now being downgraded, and the people are now hold the government's accountable. States are now protecting their lands from foreign purchases.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agenda
