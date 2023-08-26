⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (26 August 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 August 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️In Kupyansk direction, during active operations, the units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have improved the situation along the front line. In addition, 5 attacks by assault detachments of 115th mechanised, 25th airborne and 68th jeager brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novosyolovskoye, Raigorodka, and Novoegorovka (Lugansk people's republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and 2 D-20 howitzers.





▫️1 field ammunition depot of the AFU 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Kislovka (Kharkov region).





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops, supported by aviation and artillery, repelled 3 attacks by units of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU Strategic Reserve near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen, 7 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 M777 artillery system, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M119 towed howitzer, UK-manufactured FH-70 gun, 1 D-30 howitzer, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 radar station of counter-battery warfare.





▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have successfully repelled 6 attacks by AFU assault groups close to Minkovka, Kleshcheevka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 225 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 2 Msta-B howitzers, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.





▫️1 field ammunition depot of 54th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Netailovo (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, 2 attacks by assault groups of 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 pickup truck, and 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with Army Aviation and artillery, have repelled 2 attacks by the 31st Marine Brigade near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin, and Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, and 2 D-30 howitzers.





▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses wer up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.





▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 139 areas.





▫️1 command post of the 100th Territorial Defence Brigade has been hit close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️1 P-18 radar station for detecting and tracking aerial targets has been destroyed near Chuguevo (Dnepropetrovsk region).





▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 12 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.





▫️In addition, 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Olshana (Kharkov region), Volcheyarovka, Privolye, Zhitlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Vasilyevka, Kirillovka, Yakovlevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ilchenkovo and Tarasovka (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 464 airplanes, 246 helicopters, 6,122 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 air defence missile systems, 11,513 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,062 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,441 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.