172-Joe Earley on the Root Cause of Societal Decline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Earley, primary candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in West Virginia, discussed how the continued upward spiral of outside of wedlock births drives all types of societal problems.
Joe discusses the deleterious effect of unfettered internet access on our children, and much more.