Homeless Dogs Starving on The Streets, Rush After Cars to BEG For FOOD
High Hopes
180 views
Published a month ago

Howlofpet


Sep 9, 2023


Homeless Dogs Starving on The Streets, Rush After Cars to BEG For FOOD


This man (Hundeglueck Filderstadt) has devoted his life to helping homeless dogs living on the streets. Dogs are starving on the streets...

They endure illness or cold when it rains... There are even sick dogs that cannot move...


Every day, he would go around the village to feed these dogs. At times like these, starving dogs rush to him to ask for food...


Hundreds of dogs ran after his car... They were extremely happy and very grateful to this kind guy.

The good man said: "He was really happy watching them eat". He also regularly checks their health.

Then when it rained...he still steadfastly worked like that...He promised: "He will give them a warm common home"...


Then the snowy days... They endured bone-chilling cold...

And still waiting for him...


He cried a lot when he saw such miserable dogs... He promised: "He will give them a warm common home"...

Let's pray for this beautiful gesture...


#howlofpet, #animalrescue


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsCZgPNTA3U


food homeless cars dogs rescue streets beg rushing howlofpet hundeglueck filderstadt

