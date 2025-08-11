BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Magnetic Shifts and the Global Harvest Breakdown
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
2
449 views • 1 month ago

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


https://civilizationcycle.com/

Danny King from Deep South Homestead & Deep South Homestead @ Pecan Grove and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how global food security is under unprecedented threat as extreme weather events, atmospheric rivers and cosmic phenomena disrupt agriculture worldwide and solutions you can start in your life.


Deep South Homestead at Pecan Grove / @pecangrovems

Deep South Homestead / @deepsouthhomestead



The Alfa Vedic Illumined™ series addresses these needs from a fusion of clinical & old world alchemical perspective.


Illumined Shrooms™ combines 6 powerful mycellium in a Fulvic Mineral delivery system selected for their synergistic compatability perfectly proportioned to deliver heteropolysaccharides and beta glucans known for their immune-modulating, restorative and protective actions. Potent organic extracts of Cordyceps, Reishi, Agaricus blazei, Turkey Tail, Lion’s Mane, Chaga & pure Fulvic Minerals.


https://alfavedic.com/shrooms


Dental Solutions


REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR ADVANCED ORAL HYGIENE & SYSTEM DETOXIFICATION All-Natural Restorative Tooth Serum from Alfa Vedic a way to Reverse Cavities Naturally


https://alfavedic.com/civilization

Keywords
deep south homesteadhuman behaviordavid dubyneadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cycleglobal food securityfood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthomesteading tipsfood scarcity solutionsatmospheric riverssurvival strategiescrop failures 2025naked eye micronovas 2025earths magnetic field weakeninggalwhy are cosmic rays increasingtectonic plate shiftshypercanes forecastsolar chaos
