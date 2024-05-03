© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
May 3, 2024
The Heart Still Beats But They Ignore And Throw Her Like Garbage...
Meet Briana! Briana was lying on a piece of cardboard, with many wounds on her body...
A huge wound in her chest... she had lost a lot of blood.
Who with such a dark heart did this to her with a sharp weapon?
Who wants to take her life?
Who saw her suffering and put this poor dog on top of the cardboard?
She is just a 7 month old baby.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_0J8ozKxck