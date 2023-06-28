Epic Cash | A Wave Of Positivity | 28th June 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video to discuss all of the recent positive news on the Epic Cash project.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:26 Recent positivity
3:38 Previous TA reminder
6:15 Same higher low pattern
9:05 Whale buyer alert!
9:49 Order book analysis
11:06 Change Now...is NOW LIVE
12:05 Check out buyepiccash.com!
15:57 Another crypto exchange listing - organic!
17:50 Guardarian coming soon...
19:54 Epic Tip Bot update
22:20 Mike Adams & Uncle V preview!
26:00 Everything that is being planned
26:44 Let's ride this positive wave!
Full Disclaimer: This video and its contents are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or trade, a solicitation to buy, or recommendation for any security, cryptocurrency, or related product, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advice or other related services. I may have a financial investment with the cryptocurrencies discussed in this video. In preparing this video, no individual financial or investment needs of the viewer have been taken into account nor is any financial or investment advice being offered. Any views expressed in this video were prepared based upon the information available at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.