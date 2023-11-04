This is DEVASTATING Covid Jab News for Big Pharma

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Redacted
28 0ctober 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrrVyuQazt4&ab_channel=Redacted
Last week, Health Canada admitted that the Pfizer Covid jab contained DNA sequence of SV-40. That is the Simian Virus that was the fortieth monkey "virus" that had been identified in the 1960s. The FDA and the CDC have not said whether or not it knew that SV-40 was in the Covid vaccines. This is important for many reasons. Joining us to discuss is Steve Kirsch from the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.