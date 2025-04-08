WWG1WGA [ℚ] NCSWIC]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9q6sd7 [thanks to https://imgflip.com/i/2df3jc 🖼]
AltCasttTV, RUMBLE & Odysee thumbnail: http://giphy.com/gifs/q-i6bJpWN74xCEw
VfB has had this video burning a hole in the drive storage, and things are accelerating, so no better time than now to drop this sucker
The U.S. is set to impose a 104% tariff on Chinese imports starting at 12:01 a.m. on April 9, 2025, following China's failure to lift its retaliatory tariffs. This escalation is part of ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/white-house-says-china-missed-deadline-lift-retaliatory-tariffs-us-hike-china-tariffs-104
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/08/trump-tariffs-live-updates-stock-market-china.html
While looking to post on the Executive Order on coal production, this came up: PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/preserving-and-protecting-the-integrity-of-american-elections/
Just a reminder 😁
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/08/climate/trump-order-coal-mining.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/04/08/trump-signs-executive-order-to-resurrect-coal-industry/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/04/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-reinvigorates-americas-beautiful-clean-coal-industry/
TOTALLY UNRELATED ℚ NEWS [EXCEPT FOR THE ETERNAL GAME OF ♚ OTHELLO ♔]
Help Karmelo Official Fund
This is the Official Support Fund for Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time.The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harm...
https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpKarmelo
Except...oop 👀
Civil rights-era government agency in Justice Department to be purged
A memo reviewed by CBS News said Trump appointees are considering closing the Community Relations Service, which was created as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/civil-rights-era-government-agency-to-be-purged/
REMEMBER WHERE THE CRS WAS ON MAY 25, 2020❓
REMEMBER THE GEORGE FLOYD 'SERPENT AND THE RAINBOW' PSYOP❓
LOOKS LIKE THEY WERE IN A BLOODY COMA ✅