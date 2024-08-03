BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FAITH Over Fear July 30, 2024: Behold A Pale Horse: Lessons for America Today
TruthForHealth.org
TruthForHealth.org
55 views • 9 months ago

BEHOLD A PALE HORSE: LESSONS FOR AMERICA TODAY

Major Mike Gary, US Army Reserves CBRN officer and Chair of Medicine and Ministry for Truth for Health Foundation, discusses the 1991 book by former US Naval Intelligence Briefing Team member, Milton William Cooper, presenting information that had been kept in top-secret government files since the 1940s.  Cooper’s predictions of events faced by America and the world were on record well before the events occurred. He was not a psychic. His information came from top secret documents that he read while with the Intelligence Briefing Team and from over seventeen years of research.  Major Gary reviews some of the key events from the past described by Bill Cooper, and shows how those cover-up tactics are being carried out in the events happening in America today.  

Keywords
freedompoliticsmilitaryspiritualityreligionfaithgovernment911threatsjfk assassination
