BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

During Convid 2020 - 2+ Months inside medical facility, no mask
TruthSearchEngine.com
TruthSearchEngine.com
10 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 10 months ago

This video is a specific case study on exactly what I did to never wear a mask for 2+ monthsentering a medical facility. No one "had" to wear a mask. You did however need to get educated on how to fight back effectively, have resolve to fight back effectively, and then take action. Realize you ALWAYS have a choice. Exercise it and USE it.

Should the psychopaths try anything again in the future, you can use the steps outlined in this video as a template to adapt to your own needs. Get educated, resolve to stand up to the evil, then do it.

Shareable Video Link: https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240708-no-mask-in-hospital.mp4
Transcript: https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240708-no-mask-in-hospital.txt


Keywords
healthmaskusaorderlawnocanadalegalmedicalactconsenthospitalstatutemandatefacilitycovidconvidlegaleselegislature
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy