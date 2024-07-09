During Convid 2020 - 2+ Months inside medical facility, no mask

This video is a specific case study on exactly what I did to never wear a mask for 2+ monthsentering a medical facility. No one "had" to wear a mask. You did however need to get educated on how to fight back effectively, have resolve to fight back effectively, and then take action. Realize you ALWAYS have a choice. Exercise it and USE it.

Should the psychopaths try anything again in the future, you can use the steps outlined in this video as a template to adapt to your own needs. Get educated, resolve to stand up to the evil, then do it.

Shareable Video Link: https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240708-no-mask-in-hospital.mp4

Transcript: https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240708-no-mask-in-hospital.txt



