WE SHOULD TELL THEE...OF THE COMING OF THE ANTI-CHRIST, AND HOW IT SHALL AFFECT GOD'S CHILDREN

On July 25, 1970, the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, said: "Now, as we have said before, we should tell thee of the Anti-Christ and of the coming of the Anti-Christ, and how it shall affect God’s children. And I say, of God’s children -- of those who are of three." [Editor’s note: Three often refers to those with body, soul and spirit, or those who have not become lost souls.]

"Now that our Father has given us permission, this we would say to thee -- that in the beginning of the Anti-Christ, father shall slay father [son?] and mother shall slay daughter. Of all foul things shall be. But for these of God’s children who have walked tall, nay, not one hair upon their head shall be harmed, for the Anti-Christ shall have no power over those of God’s children.

"And that is the reason we have told thee, prepare for the famine. The famine shall be lean, a very short period of time. But during this time -- during this time God’s children must prepare themselves. And it is not in the preparation only of food substance that we speak, for there shall be the time of the testing of your faith. And for those with faith shall walk upon the water, and they shall heal. Can you understand of which we speak? Nay, then we should explain in another time."

