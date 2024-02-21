Genetically engineered Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria acting as receiver - Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
iGEM: Biomanufacturing a Sustainable Future - University Of Rochester Feb. 5, 2024
https://youtu.be/5PMl5pLufHs?si=bVvEHFEpk2WI-ZRa
.
Ian F Akildiz: Global PANACEA Architecture (IoBnT) Programming "Viruses" Wirelessly Inside The Body, Track & Trace-Quarantine - "You Can Be Re-Programed (DUAL USE) And Killed" Listen Real Close 1h 11 min Mark!
(SOURCE) Science and Society Meetings - XI, Prof. Dr. İlhan Fuat Akyıldız, Georgia University
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhYpi9cRenY
.
cyber physical backbone: for the fourth industrial revolution ieee - Google Search https://www.google.com/search?q=cyber+physical+backbone%3A+for+the+fourth+industrial+revolution+ieee&sca_esv=40f6af66425aee46&sxsrf=ACQVn0_ddmFVFW7-3ZJIbfr4q3EAr-e5zQ%3A1708491657841&ei=iYPVZdj2Mue_p84P_dOYqA4&udm=&oq=cyber+physical+backbone+for+the+fourth+industrial+revolution&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIjxjeWJlciBwaHlzaWNhbCBiYWNrYm9uZSBmb3IgdGhlIGZvdXJ0aCBpbmR1c3RyaWFsIHJldm9sdXRpb24qAggAMgcQIxiwAxgnMggQABiABBiwAzIOEAAYgAQYigUYhgMYsAMyDhAAGIAEGIoFGIYDGLADMgsQABiABBiiBBiwAzILEAAYgAQYogQYsAMyCxAAGIAEGKIEGLADSMAXUABYAHAAeACQAQCYAYgBoAGIAaoBAzAuMbgBAcgBAIgGAZAGBw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
.
ian f akildiz ecoli PANACEA - Google Search https://www.google.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+ecoli+PANACEA+&sca_esv=891b730bda1d1fac&sxsrf=ACQVn0-LW7bPE3_90aCFJCEjKDpHi2gYVw%3A1708489623988&source=hp&ei=l3vVZbq-OvbBp84Plo6JuAU&oq=ian+f+akildiz+ecoli+PANACEA+&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIcaWFuIGYgYWtpbGRpeiBlY29saSBQQU5BQ0VBIEj1fVC3CliAZnABeACQAQCYAdcFoAGYYqoBDTAuMS4wLjkuOC44LjG4AQPIAQD4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIEECMYJ8ICChAjGIAEGIoFGCfCAgsQABiABBiKBRiRAsICChAAGIAEGIoFGEPCAgsQLhiABBiKBRiRAsICDhAuGIAEGIoFGJECGNQCwgITEC4YgAQYigUYQxjHARjRAxjUAsICERAuGIAEGIoFGJECGLEDGIMBwgIREC4YgAQYigUYkQIYxwEY0QPCAg0QLhiABBiKBRhDGLEDwgILEC4YgAQYsQMYgwHCAgoQLhiABBiKBRhDwgILEC4YgAQYxwEYrwHCAgsQABiABBixAxiDAcICBRAAGIAEwgIFEC4YgATCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABgWGB4YD8ICBxAjGMsEGCfCAgcQIRgKGKABwgIJECEYChigARgK&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1
.
Microbiome-Gut-Brain Axis as a Biomolecular Communication Network for the Internet of Bio-NanoThings | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8844707
.
(2024) Ian F. Akyildiz: Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange https://arxiv.org/abs/2401.13712v2?trk=feed_main-feed-card_reshare_feed-article-content
.
Ian F Akildiz Current Projects: Heterogeneous Intrabody Biomolecular Communications for the Internet of Bio-NanoThings
https://ianakyildiz.com/projects/
(MEDIA) https://ianakyildiz.com/media/
.
Who is Ian F. Akyildiz & The I.T.U ?
https://rumble.com/v3yvin1-who-is-ian-f.-akyildiz-and-the-i.t.u-.html
.
Ian F. Akyildiz ITU Profile: https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/academia/kaleidoscope/2020/Pages/Ian-Akyildiz.aspx
.
• Contact the Editor-in-Chief, Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz at [email protected]