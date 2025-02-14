BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
El Paraiso Verde Paraguay an Amazing Community Leading By Example
A Warrior Calls
101 views • 7 months ago

El Paraiso Verde Paraguay Community

This is an amazing group of people who have created a wonderful community.

Christopher James speaks with the Founder to share with world.


If you are interested in more information go to

https://paraiso-verde.com/en/el-paraiso-verde-in-the-heart-of-paraguay/


These people are from all over the world building a better world for all.


This is the direction our world needs to be going on a global scale.


Enjoy this interview and hope it inspires many to get active and visit this wonderful place and possibly move to escape all the corruption in peace.


No one is coming to save us... not Military, Police, Politicians or Courts OR God....it's on we the people period.


If mankind does not wake up and wake up fast we are finished.


Covid 19 a PROVEN LIE...

Never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's and counting prove it


WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM IS THE ONLY SITE WITH THE SOLUTION


ALL GOVERNMENTS ARE CORRUPT SERVICE CORPORATIONS


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world


To support your health like never before and Christopher James


Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies

To address EMF mitigation we are bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless

Keywords
militarylove5gknowledgetruthfederal reserveoffgridpolicecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthcommunitymalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filings
