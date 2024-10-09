Israel's Hannibal Directive Exposed - Max Blumenthal, The Grayzone

Adding after this posting, on Oct 9th: It’s been over 24 hours since The Grayzone’s Jeremy Lofredo was among four journalists beaten, kidnapped, blindfolded, detained, and sent to an Israeli military base.

The other 3 have been released. He remains in Israeli custody. His phone has been seized.

More info to come.

Video Description.

Israel's Hannibal Directive Exposed

From Atrocity Inc, the new film by Max Blumenthal.

I also posted the full video 'Atrocity Inc' here at Brighteon. The 'Featured' video, go watch.

https://www.brighteon.com/8673f064-8ed5-46e0-a2f9-8435a340e7a5

Watch the whole film on Rumble (https://rumble.com/v5htsth-atrocity-inc-how-israel-sells-its-destruction-of-gaza.html) and YouTube (https://youtu.be/bFEurGy05ps).

@thegrayzonenews

