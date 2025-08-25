BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Signs 7 Seals Are Matthew 24 Birth Pangs
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
50 views • 3 weeks ago

It's time to rethink the Matthew 24 Birth Pangs and the Seven Seals similarities. There is new information to share. One reason is that Ben Davidson just described the 6th Seal in a new amazing way. The 6th Seal (Rev. 6:12-17) describes the sun putting on Sakkos Trichanos (Greek-Sackcloth mourning garment of fluffy mohair-type dust) as the micronova process occurs. According to Ben, you'll witness the toroidal fields, like scales, tipping and tilting on either side of the black sun? Will the toroidal fields appear to be the sun putting on a mourning garment? Are these some of the signs you should watch for in the future?

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationmatthew 24end of daysmicronova6th sealtoroidal fields
