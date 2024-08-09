The Great and Abominable Secret!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn the truth about the geatest evil that has ever been perpetuated on the entire human race. We are ALL at risk and every animal and human has been transfected with pegulated hydrogel delivering a package of cyctotoxic, genotoxic and magnetic toxic graphene and ferric oxide that connects us to the WBAN or wireless body area network for contact tracing, social obedience and/or eugenics.
