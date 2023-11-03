We do not support a ceasefire – Pentagon on Israeli-Hamas hostilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As violence in the Middle East persists, the Pentagon says the US is against a ceasefire as it could put Israelis in danger. We hear from Sara Flounders, co-director of International Action Centre, who says that the US is backing Israel every step of the way
Mirrored - RT