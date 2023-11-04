BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“Doctors Without Borders” Witnesses Situation In Gaza As ‘An Avalanche Of Human Suffering’
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
49 views • 11/04/2023

4 Nov 2023“This avalanche of human suffering is unprecedented in modern times.” Dr Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care doctor for Doctors Without Borders and a co-founder of the GazaMedicVoices social platform, appeared on BBC News from Amman, Jordan to discuss the dire conditions in Gaza. The doctor said a new acronym was coined in Gaza three weeks ago: “There’s an acronym that is unique to Gaza strip and it’s WCNSF: Wounded Child No Surviving Family”. When she was asked about humanitarian pauses, she said: “I’m not a politician, but a ‘pause’ to me makes no sense. You pause to nourish and hydrate a population before you kill them? It just doesn’t make any sense for me. You stop the bombardment.”

Keywords
human sufferingdoctors without borderspalestine genocide
