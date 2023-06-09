Wasser in New Orleans (Kreativ-Karaoke). A song about gender affirming surgery, prostitution and carneval and God's jugdment (German language)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wasser in New Orleans (mit Lyrics zum Mitsingen). Karaoke-Aufnahme mit neuem Text zur Melodie "City of New Orleans" von Steve Goodman.
Playback gekauft bei www.karaoke-version.de / https://www.karaoke-version.de/playbacks/willie-nelson/city-of-new-orleans.html
Kein Urheberrechtsanspruch auf die Musik