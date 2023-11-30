Someone left her in the middle of the road, she hoped someone would come and take her away

Pitiful Animal





The rescue from Estrada do Sanatorium - a bottle collector informed us

In the dark night without a shadow, A dog lied alone with a ruined body

The nice guy informed us that we hoped we could help this poor dog

This dog was already very tired

We were on our way to the vet

It was quite far since it was a suburb so it was hard to find

His whole body was covered in mud, it was time for us to take a bath

He was, especially in his ears, full of fleas, which made nests and had a party in them.

I looked at you very upset, but our bug repellent was already out

I could only buy him a new bottle tomorrow, because it was the middle of the night

No one was selling them

These bugs were weakening his health more and more

I thought he had some kind of illness in his body

