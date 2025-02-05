BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is Trump Setting Us Up for the New World Order?
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
302 views • 7 months ago

Is Donald Trump aligning with the New World Order? Delve into the debate over whether Trump is part of a larger deep state agenda, or if his actions truly serve the American people.


This challenges the mainstream narrative and calls for a united stand in the battle for freedom. Join the conversation and decide where you stand.


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/https-f004-backblazeb2-com-file-jmccontent-40kfv-40kfv-25-01-15-jmcsolo-mp4/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


political analysisdeep statedonald trumpnew world orderpolitical debatemainstream narrativeamerican freedomfreedom movementbattle for libertydeep state agendastand for freedomtruth challengeunited standideological battlecontroversial leadership
