Can You See It Coming? 02/11/2025

Today we’ll be talking about the Internal Revolution. Pastor Stan explains that President Trump is the Good Guy and God has put him in power to give America “her last chance” to heal and repent. If we don’t unite, we will fall!





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



