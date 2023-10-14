BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PRAYERS FOR WORLD PEACE; JOHN LOONEY FAMOUS UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR, BOB SATIACUM
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 10/14/2023

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I do prayers for world peace, especially for the conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinians. In July 2014, I was able to bring a cease fire to the Gaza strip through prayers with Dr. Masaru Emoto, so we did it again today. I urge everyone to pray for world peace! This is followed by an interview with the famous John Looney from the U.K. who found death rates skyrocketing after the shot. Ending the program are words of wisdom from Bob Satiacum, a Native American elder from the Puyallup Indian Tribe in Tacoma, Washington. I hope you can all listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
israelpalestiniansgazaprayersworld peacemasaru emotonative american wisdombob satiacum
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy