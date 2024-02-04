BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cardio Miracle synergies with energy technologies
Watch my latest Cardio Miracle presentation: https://odem.cloud/program-details/2069

(The replay of the webinar is on the ODEM platform. You will need to create a free account. Thank you for your understanding as the Odem team is working on simplifying the experience.)


Buy Cardio Miracle : https://tinyurl.com/CardioMiracleDrJudy


"God already won, Love, Love wins. God is love, Love wins and Cardio Miracle is about just the miracle that that product is.

So what we're going to teach you during 2024 in a series of classes, so you'll be able to go back and look and we're gonna let you take a deep dive, while we break down synergies of different products: how to take your Cardio Miracle or use Cardio Miracle to synergize with energy technologies like the Hocatt or the Centropix or Beamers or Juven.

So things that actually work along the same pathways to re-nutrify, to build your bones back while we take out heavy metals, synthetics and toxins, and just, just give our body the fuel that God intended through phyto plant nutrients, and how that works so that we will make less more.

So I'm really excited to explain it to you because as your audience knows, I am usually talking to doctors.”

