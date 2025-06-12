Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: "It’s UNQUESTIONABLE that the Epstein business was heavily influenced by MOSSAD."



‘I watched Mossad take over the Pentagon in 2002. The Pentagon was infiltrated by Mossad. They did not need any identification to get through the river entrance to the building.



They went upstairs to Douglas Feith, the Undersecretary of Defence for Policy, the third most powerful man in the Defence Department.



Occasionally they went to the second most powerful man, Paul Wolfowitz, the Deputy Secretary of Defence, and they had run of the Pentagon.



Donald Rumsfeld, the Secretary of Defence, said to my boss one time ‘Hell, I don’t run my building, Mossad does!’



Former Chief of Staff at the State Department Col. Lawrence Wilkerson on the latest episode of Going Underground.



➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v6uh33p-israels-mossad-is-everywhere-and-all-over-ukraine-russia-has-won-col.-lawre.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp



Source @Real World News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net