Prepare the Bride
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
5 views • 09/06/2023

October 10th, 2021

Pastor Nancy preaches about how the bride of Christ should prepare during times of tribulation and gross darkness. Righteousness does not happen overnight; it is a difficult, trying process that requires us to crush the flesh and allow God to cleanse us fully. When we submit to God, we will have His peace and hope to anchor us and help those who don't know Him yet. Does your heart fully belong to Jesus, or is it full of idols?

"And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits." Daniel 11:32

