Why does the Western medical system refuse to acknowledge the role of light in treatments or prevention or nutrition, like light is a form of nutrition? Why do they refuse to even acknowledge this?





Don't miss any of the insightful episodes of Cancer Decoded, register for free at https://BrightU.com





#CancerDecoded #JonathanOtto #NaturalRemedies #Wellness #Remedies #Detox #NaturalMedicine #Health #HealthyLiving #HolisticHealing