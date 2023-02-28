© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29zv9te61b
2023.02.28 Xi Jinping is imitating Stalin by killing all disloyal people to him in the party in China without pardon.
习近平要效仿斯大林，对党内国内一切不忠的人杀无赦。