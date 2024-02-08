STRANGE 4.0 QUAKE-WEAPONS TESTING OFF FLORIDA COAST?*NATO SCRAMBLE FIGHTERS*WHEN INTERNET SHUTS DOWN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!
https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!
Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
Please Subscribe to our Channels
HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Thank you so much for your support!
FROM JANUARY 2018 VIDEO-VISIONS GIVEN 1982-3
Visions Of The Future* Alien Invasion*US Invaded By China & Russia?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrBOADAlly4&list=PLucAq-dlhuT7ugXxhBAJuRjJ0s3vUgRjg&index=1&t=831s
ALOIS IRLMAIER PDF
https://ia802203.us.archive.org/19/items/AloisIrlmailer/arlois.pdf
https://twitter.com/WeatherNation/status/1755607667899277638
https://twitter.com/destapandolose1/status/1754478332568051729
https://twitter.com/ollleks/status/1754968927199715825
https://news.yahoo.com/rare-4-0-earthquake-recorded-122528711.html
https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/usgs-reports-3-9-magnitude-earthquake-off-florida-coast
https://twitter.com/RoINTEL/status/1754539342943355200
https://twitter.com/SumidaHiroshi1/status/1754308117842763916
https://twitter.com/ColbyBadhwar/status/1755332925359317260
https://twitter.com/EndGameWW3/status/1754192619003871718
https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1755273589819945069
https://twitter.com/EndGameWW3/status/1755257578303398080
https://twitter.com/MalcontentmentT/status/1755090492835123670
https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1755604643865104640
https://twitter.com/Sprinter99800/status/1755605587415724497