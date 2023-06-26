DeTransitioning Teen Is Now Suing The Doctors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In What World is Removing The Healthy Body Parts of a 13-year old Child OK?
In what world is removing the healthy body parts of a 13 year old okay? If you or your child have been harmed by experimental gender medicine, you are not alone. Contact Transition Justice to learn more about your legal options.
Thank you to @chooocole and @ljdetrans for sharing your stories. The full interview is available on Chloe's channel.
