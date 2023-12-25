Russian Airborne Forces THE YEAR OF HEROES. Part 3 - One Brave Soldier, at the Cost of His Life, Managed to Open the Enemy’s Stronghold and Allowing Russian troops to Move Forward

Airborne Forces THE YEAR OF HEROES. Part 3.
We end 2023 with a series of films about our fighters. In this series: personal story, common tragedy.
The story is about how, thanks to one brave soldier, at the cost of his life, he managed to open the enemy’s stronghold and allowed our troops to make a successful leap forward.
To be a warrior is to live forever🫡
The project continues to exist, see you in the new year.
From @Archangel of Special Forces.
