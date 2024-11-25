BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth About Fetishes!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
6 months ago

Sunday Morning Live 24 November 2024


In this episode, I delve into contemporary issues intertwining culture, philosophy, and societal norms, starting with gratitude for community support and addressing insightful listener questions. We discuss the rise of new age spiritualism among young adults, expressing concern over the dangers of seeking comfort in unearned beliefs instead of pursuing genuine personal growth. I highlight alarming statistics on societal ignorance regarding essential topics like history and science, critiquing the elite's role in perpetuating mediocrity. 


Exploring relational dynamics, I reflect on the importance of coachability and humility, particularly within romantic partnerships, where respect and adaptability are crucial. The episode concludes with a nostalgic look at simpler times characterized by trust and community, encouraging listeners to seek meaningful discussions that promote reasoned thinking and self-improvement amidst modern challenges.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
cultureevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreampersonal growthselfimprovementcommunity supportsocietal normscontemporary issuesnew age spiritualismsocietal ignorancerelational dynamics
