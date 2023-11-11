SOUND CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 14 – QUALIFICATIONS OF ELDERS/DEACONS - 1 Timothy 3:1,8-16, 20231108





This is a true saying, if a man desire the office of a bishop, he desireth a good work.



8 Likewise must the deacons be grave, not doubletongued, not given to much wine, not greedy of filthy lucre;

9 holding the mystery of the faith in a pure conscience.

10 And let these also first be proved; then let them use the office of a deacon, being found blameless.

11 Even so must their wives be grave, not slanderers, sober, faithful in all things.

12 Let the deacons be the husbands of one wife, ruling their children and their own houses well.

13 For they that have used the office of a deacon well purchase to themselves a good degree, and great boldness in the faith which is in Christ Jesus.

14 These things write I unto thee, hoping to come unto thee shortly:

15 but if I tarry long, that thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth.

16 And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory. Amen! (1 Timothy 3:1,8-16)

* * * *

You are cordially invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype link:

To join us live in the worship Service, please, click on the link:

https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3

Thank you, with spiritual, physical, and holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!





FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:

Every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype.

On Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM.

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]