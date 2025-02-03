Trust The Science! Pfizer Takes Out The Physics Girl!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Maybe she should've named herself The Physicstard instead?
Thanks to Xray_911 for this story! He handed to me on a silver platter. Did the research etc.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AaCBWCaJHG9W/
Sources
Diving - October 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRQSbK4Krg0
Health update 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbcjf-hrOAs
https://www.reddit.com/r/ChurchOfCOVID/comments/11283q9/popular_youtuber_physics_girl_and_one_of_the/?rdt=36901
My response
https://x.com/thephysicsgirl/status/1872009680995877129
Movie clip: The Addiction
Music: Van Halen Jazz - Runnin' With The Devil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P19dvnePBuQ
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report