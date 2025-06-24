Solar Maximum War Cycle Hits Iran-China Trade Routes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trade routes passing through Iran to China have been used for thousands of years overland, and its interesting that three weeks after the rail lines begin transporting goods that we have a new conflict in the same area. Add to this the overlap of the end of the 80-year 4th turning cycle on top of solar maximum at summer solstice as hostilities began which stopped the 3rd largest fertilizer producer in the world. Are we looking at decreasing crop yields?