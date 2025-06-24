BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Solar Maximum War Cycle Hits Iran-China Trade Routes
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
465 views • 2 months ago

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


https://civilizationcycle.com/




🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com



Trade routes passing through Iran to China have been used for thousands of years overland, and its interesting that three weeks after the rail lines begin transporting goods that we have a new conflict in the same area. Add to this the overlap of the end of the 80-year 4th turning cycle on top of solar maximum at summer solstice as hostilities began which stopped the 3rd largest fertilizer producer in the world. Are we looking at decreasing crop yields?

Keywords
agriculturestrait of hormuzdavid dubyneadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclesiran china trade routesrail lines from iran to chinaoil pipelines from iran to chinawhat are the worlds oldest writing systemswhat are some of the oldest cities in the worldwhat is the one belt one road initiativehow much oil passes through the strait of hormuzwhy is oil price going up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy