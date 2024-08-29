The Dems and GOP are Done… HERE'S WHAT IS NEXT! - David and Stacy Whited | FOC Show

82 views • 8 months ago

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.