The Dems and GOP are Done… HERE'S WHAT IS NEXT! - David and Stacy Whited | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
Libs of Tik Tok
https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1827807370254447055?s=42
Chris Cuomo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBGNOSWkrAU
Kim Clement November 13, 2013 and February 22, 2014 New American Party
1:30:47-1:33:38
https://rumble.com/v5axrje-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html
RFK Jr in Arizona - 0-1:26 and 7:02-12:50
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BR3fuaKrEwU
Casey Means On Tucker
https://x.com/mjtruthultra/status/1825176922529120373?s=46
FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v5b73od-calley-and-casey-means-the-truth-about-ozempic-the-pill-and-how-big-pharma-.html
JFK "No Chubby Kids" old School Mentality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFJ_iJXSD44
Kim Clement July 27, 2007, Aug 29, 2009, July 27, 2008
4:50-9:20
Mike Huckabee: The Biggest Question America is Facing in 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmyWuADA7ks
