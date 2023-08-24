TCR 2023 - Episode 33

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arnis Luks interviews Wallace Klinck, Robert Klinck and Mark Anderson about current events and their political ramifications.
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-66578118
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-63681617
https://saveoursoils.au/blogs/articles/can-kangaroo-island-bounce-back-with-nation-s-largest-carbon-project
https://archive.org/details/where_did_the_towers_go/page/8/mode/1up
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy1530