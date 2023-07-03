WARNING!!! The Magnetic North Pole Migration Has Stopped!! The Black Star Is Almost Here: July 03, 2023

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected]. $TerralCroft on Cash App

--

The Magnetic North Pole Migration Has Stopped!!

Terral's Commentary to MaverickStar Reloaded on YouTube

TERRAL CROFT JUL 3, 2023

IT HAS STOPPED AGAIN ! BREAKING LATEST MAGNETIC POLE POSITION...

MaverickStar Reloaded, July 02, 2023

Watch video: https://youtu.be/GkuWuXjElNc

Terral’s comment (07.03.2023):

Greetings: The magnetic North Pole migration stopping was predicted years ago, as part of my Project Black Star research that began in January 2011. You might want to read my Substack post "The Week the Earth Stood Still." https://terral.substack.com/p/the-week-the-earth-stood-still

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

