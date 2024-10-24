BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 10/23/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
31 views • 7 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


Today: We're going to cover the subject of Israel's expansion plans. Nicole Sheridan breaks down how Hillary's loss changed Silicon Valley. And also, science can be a dirty business just like anything else--I'll show you what I mean. I got some X-Files on deck for you and then we'll talk about the Biden Harris administration trafficking children. A few Top Stories after that and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


British advisors to Kamala Harris have been caught plotting to "kill Musk's Twitter,"

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1848826807581028409Mexican


Offers to Register Noncitizens

https://x.com/OversightPR/status/1843428428143263893


Tiktok - SNL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6ZwQMxqx1M


much of the science is not to be believed

https://x.com/JanJekielek/status/1843296056664031362


Children Who Were Trafficked In America - Muckraker

https://x.com/realmuckraker/status/1838955113718722583The


Fake Elector Scam

https://x.com/realDailyWire/status/1843500044559045033


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

Keywords
trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharris
