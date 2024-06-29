KEY STOLEN 🗳 FROM MARICOPA ELECTION CENTER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credit to OG poster odaddy:
A Democrat Activist Just Stole Maricopa County's Election Security Keys!
https://www.emerald.tv/p/a-democrat-activist-just-stole-maricopa? On Tuesday, June 25th, the disgraced Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates was forced to hold a press conference where he claimed that “election security has not been effected in any way.”
Yes — except for having the police recover a missing security fob for the tabulators, plus the reprogramming of the equipment, and the logic & accuracy testing — everything is just fine.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUo8yX4I4a0
Maricopa County confirmed that an employee was terminated in connection with the incident. The county sheriff's office is investigating.