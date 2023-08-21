X22 REPORT Ep. 3144a - The People will be Focused on the Federal Reserve Because of Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3144a - August 20, 2023
The People Are Now Going To Be Focused On The Federal Reserve Because Of Trump
The fires around the world are being pushed on the people to usher in the Green New Deal, they are blaming these fires on the climate change. The German people want a new government, it has begun. Trump has now put the Fed into focus, when the crisis hits the people will know who caused it, structure change coming.
