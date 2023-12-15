US Military News





According to updated figures from the Ukrainian military, Russian forces have lost a staggering total of 327,580 fighters in the 21 months of the war. The most recent losses of 1,140 troops and 32 artillery systems in the past day bring Kyiv's total losses to 7,908, as per Ukraine's figures. The intensity of the conflict is evident, and the toll on both military personnel and equipment continues to rise.





It's essential to note that sources could not independently verify the battlefield losses and have reached out to Russia's Defense Ministry for comment via email. The difficulty in obtaining accurate information in the midst of an ongoing conflict underscores the challenges in understanding the full scope of the situation.





