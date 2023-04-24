From Prohibition to Progress: Lawmaker's Push for Cannabis in Idaho

The trend of new states adopting regulated cannabis laws is expected to continue, driven by increasing public support for legalization and the potential economic benefits of a legal cannabis market.





A GOP lawmaker in Idaho has introduced a bill that would legalize medical cannabis in the state, but with significant restrictions.





Under the proposed legislation, only a limited number of medical conditions would qualify for medical cannabis treatment, and patients would need to obtain a recommendation from a specialized physician.





Additionally, the bill would prohibit smoking or vaping of medical cannabis and would only allow the use of oils, tinctures, and other non-inhalable forms of the drug.





While the bill represents a significant step forward for medical cannabis in Idaho, it is likely to face opposition from some conservative lawmakers who remain opposed to any form of cannabis legalization.





