Will resurrecting the Woolly Mammoth result in Jurassic Park 8!?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
June 25, 2023
Technology entrepreneur Ben Lamm and his team at Colossal Biosciences are attempting to achieve a goal that’s never been successful before: Bringing back to life an extinct breed of animal. Using the gene-editing CRISPR technology, Lamm’s team wants to resurrect the woolly mammoth (and a few other breeds as well). But even if the technology exists, SHOULD they attempt such a feat? In this clip, Glenn challenges Lamm on the potential risks to such a project: ‘Have you ever seen Jurassic Park?!’
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDIzuX0AqPg