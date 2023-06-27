BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will resurrecting the Woolly Mammoth result in Jurassic Park 8!?
30 views • 06/27/2023

Glenn Beck


June 25, 2023


Technology entrepreneur Ben Lamm and his team at Colossal Biosciences are attempting to achieve a goal that’s never been successful before: Bringing back to life an extinct breed of animal. Using the gene-editing CRISPR technology, Lamm’s team wants to resurrect the woolly mammoth (and a few other breeds as well). But even if the technology exists, SHOULD they attempt such a feat? In this clip, Glenn challenges Lamm on the potential risks to such a project: ‘Have you ever seen Jurassic Park?!’


