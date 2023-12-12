Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Rona Killshots: Ideological Falsehood & Mass Murder
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
248 views
Published 2 months ago

Italian Health Minister [Roberto Speranza] Gave Orders To Conceal Vax Deaths — Now Under Investigation

* The former director of AIFA [Nicola Magrini] is also under investigation.

* They were aware of the dangers from the start and knew the shots were killing people.

* They knowingly and deliberately exposed the unsuspecting Italian population to this risk.

* They encouraged Italians to get jabbed and made it mandatory for certain professional groups.

* Many side effects, including fatal ones, came to light.


Reese Reports | 12 December 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=65785a469d56bcbc21cb0e55

Keywords
big pharmacover-upvaccine injurygenocidebioweaponvaxadverse eventgreg reesedemocideideologyitalymass murderbiowarfaremandatejabbioterrorismside effectcoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionkillshotexcess deathssudden deathdesigner virus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket