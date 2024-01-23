rewrite: “Dear Mr. Kougias, on behalf of victims, friends & family, we’d like to file a criminal complaint/ lawsuit against Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Anastasia Kotanidou & others [see Greece list below], with U.S. Attorney Todd Callender’s criminal complaint form https://vaxxchoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Combined-Criminal-Complaint-w-Instructions-for-Filing-1.pdf proving MRNA covid “vaccines” and promoters complicit in crimes against humanity, genocide, democide, mass murder/ manslaughter.. Sincerely, GeorgeGodley.com, vlog.com” DEFENDANTS/ PERPETRATORS LIST: https://georgegodley.com/crimes-against-humanity-org-copy-of-corrupt-bezos-amazon-services-host-censored-faces-crimes-agaisnt-humanity-club/
💉☠️ CRIMINAL COMPLAINT v. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Anastasia Kotanidou et al tue 23 jan 2024 GeorgeGodley.com vlog.com https://odysee.com/@GeoGodley:1/criminalcomplaintmitsotakis:9?src=embed&t=44.271304 https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNCzJ0PC3Fo7/ https://rumble.com/v48r9mo--criminal-complaint-kyriakos-mitsotakis-anastasia-kotanidou-tue23jan2024-ge.html https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/5bd743db-4e6e-42f6-8fb8-51cf3feb6d03 https://www.brighteon.com/94387890-4c08-4a06-923a-11ba9ed528ab
corruption, covid, fraud, lawsuit, legal, covid vaccine, crimes against humanity, democide,genocide, lawsuit, legal, criminal complaint, Greece, kotanidou, kougias, kyriakos mitsotakis, lawsuit, legal, mass murder, mitsotakis,
