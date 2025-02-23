Israel, being as disrespectful as ever, conducted two low-altitude flyovers with F-35s and F-15s over the stadium where the funeral procession for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was taking place.

DDGeopolitics and our contributor Christopher Helali reporting from the funeral procession of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Reports indicate that strikes were carried out in the south and east of the country during the procession.

Christopher Helali: We report from Beirut following the funeral procession for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, after the Israeli Air Force attempted to intimidate the innocent civilians in attendance.