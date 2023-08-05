Dr. McCullough: 58% of Teens With Vax-Induced Myocarditis STILL Have Heart Damage a Year Later

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 4, 2023) A recent study published in Circulation shows that vaccine-induced myocarditis in adolescents is far from being “mild” or “transient.”
“58% of these kids who have myocarditis, a year later, the heart is still damaged. It still has a scar in it,” reported Dr. McCullough.
Full interview of Dr. Peter McCullough by Alex Jones: https://banned.video/watch?id=64cd7d89c5821364b69fa9a0
Dr. Peter McCullough and The Wellness Company: https://www.twc.health/pages/infowars?ref=KfObxodbGcqGNI/
Clip by The Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox