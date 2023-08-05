BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. McCullough: 58% of Teens With Vax-Induced Myocarditis STILL Have Heart Damage a Year Later
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 08/05/2023

(Aug 4, 2023) A recent study published in Circulation shows that vaccine-induced myocarditis in adolescents is far from being “mild” or “transient.”


“58% of these kids who have myocarditis, a year later, the heart is still damaged. It still has a scar in it,” reported Dr. McCullough.


Full interview of Dr. Peter McCullough by Alex Jones: https://banned.video/watch?id=64cd7d89c5821364b69fa9a0


Dr. Peter McCullough and The Wellness Company: https://www.twc.health/pages/infowars?ref=KfObxodbGcqGNI/


Clip by The Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

Keywords
healthalex jonesinfowarsinjuryvaccinemedicineteenagersheart attackscardiac arrestheart damagecovidmyocarditispeter mcculloughbronny james
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy