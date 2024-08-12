BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Adrenochrome Whistleblower: 'Zelensky and Other Leaders Are Addicted to Children’s Blood'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
5
Download MP3
880 views • 9 months ago

Hundreds of Ukrainian children living in slavery were liberated by Russian special forces this week as Putin’s Adrenochrome Task Force made a series of grisly discoveries deep inside Ukraine.

Reports from the front line reveal that hundreds of children were found in degrading “factory farm” conditions at a location in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the focal point of Russia’s slow advance along the eastern part of the front line.

Russian soldiers are describing finding children with fragile, emaciated bodies hooked up to intravenous drips while their bodies were expertly drained of blood and adrenal fluid for the global adrenochrome trade.

The adrenochrome industry in Ukraine is larger than previously expected and Putin is determined to use the leads generated to destroy the global adrenochrome supply chain and punish those committing crimes against children – including the politicians and celebrities who are hooked on the drug he calls “the devil’s work.”

Tax Network USA: https://TNUSA.com/TPV or call 1-800-245-6000 for a free, private consultation

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
evilsatanismchild abuseukraineadrenochromepedoszelensky
